Crowd gathers for Donald Trump speech in Dayton today

“I’m excited to have Trump as president. I want to be here to support him,” Stephanie Madden, 52, of Centerville said as she waited in line to get in to the rally.

“I’m here to support Trump because I think he’s what we need. I think everyone is done with Biden,” said Mike Curry, 60, of Xenia.

Trump is the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president and will face President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, and possibly other candidates in November’s General Election.

In advance of Trump’s appearance the Democratic National Committee put out a statement criticizing Trump’s economic record.

“Donald Trump’s trip to Ohio is a stark reminder of how he failed workers in the state and across the country: When factories shut down under his watch, he said ‘it doesn’t really matter’ while he focused on rigging the economy for the ultra-wealthy and mega corporations at the expense of hardworking families,” said DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd. “Trump broke his promises and put workers last while he was in office as factories closed and manufacturing jobs were shipped overseas.”

Moreno, a Westlake businessman, is running against state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus in the March 19 primary. In November the winner will challenge incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is unopposed in his primary.

“President Trump is a transformational leader for America and we are so excited to rally with him ahead of Tuesday’s crucial election. President Trump knows just how important this election is — it’s a contest between the America-First Republican Party and the broken down RINO establishment,” Moreno said in a statement released by his campaign earlier this week.

Dolan and LaRose’s campaigns also released statements.

“President Trump’s visit is a reminder of the strength of America under his presidency and the disaster we face under President Biden,” LaRose said in a statement released Saturday. “I welcome President Trump to Ohio and look forward to working with him to fix our nation as Ohio’s next senator.”

“Bernie Moreno can’t beat Sherrod Brown and he won’t win this primary. This last minute attempt to drag his struggling campaign across the finish line will only make it harder and more expensive to win the senate in November,” Dolan campaign spokesman Chris Maloney said earlier this week.

