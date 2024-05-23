Critical need for donors; Solvita Blood Center open Sunday in Dayton

Local News
By
36 minutes ago
X

The Solvita Blood Center is approaching the Memorial Day holiday weekend with type O and type B in critically low supply.

The Solvita Dayton Center at 349 S. Main St. will be open with special hours Sunday. Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton center now through June 1 can choose between a free Kings Island e-ticket for a $15 e-gift card.

Critically low means current inventory is at less than a three-day supply and Solvita cannot fill all hospital orders. Without the immediate help of more blood donations during the holiday weekend, supply is expected to worsen, Solvita said.

The Solvita Dayton Center will have special hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The center will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The holiday weekend launches the summer travel season, which is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals.

Solvita asks community members to make time to donate or to rescheduled a missed donation as soon as possible.

All registered donors will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” T-shirt and are automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Paycor Stadium.

To save time, use DonorXPress to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at the blood center, which can be found on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

In Other News
1
Looking to buy a house? Having trouble paying rent? We want to hear...
2
Ohio legislative leaders say Biden ballot fix won’t happen through...
3
GE Aerospace is hiring 900 engineers this year. More than 200 will be...
4
Proposed Ohio law would help protect doctors, nurses from violence
5
‘We are selling the vibe’: Donnell Land festivities return for fourth...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top