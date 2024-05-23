Critical need for donors; Solvita Blood Center open Sunday in Dayton

Critically low means current inventory is at less than a three-day supply and Solvita cannot fill all hospital orders. Without the immediate help of more blood donations during the holiday weekend, supply is expected to worsen, Solvita said.

The Solvita Dayton Center will have special hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The center will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The holiday weekend launches the summer travel season, which is a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals.

Solvita asks community members to make time to donate or to rescheduled a missed donation as soon as possible.

All registered donors will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” T-shirt and are automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Paycor Stadium.

To save time, use DonorXPress to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at the blood center, which can be found on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.