COVID inpatients drop for seventh straight day in Ohio

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio has dropped for the seventh day in a row after the state hit record-setting numbers around the New Year holiday.
The state reported a record 6,749 coronavirus were hospitalized on Jan. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Health. On Monday, the number of COVID inpatients had decreased to 6,072.
Ohio is also seeing a slight decrease in COVID patients in its ICUs. On Jan. 7, the state set a record with 1,328 ICU patients who had the virus. By Monday it was down to 1,156 patients.
In the past week, the number of coronavirus patients in the state’s hospitals has decreased 10%, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. For ICU patients it’s dropped 8%. Compared to three weeks ago, COVID patients have increased 16% in Ohio’s hospitals, but have decreased 4% in ICUs. Both COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions have increased over the past 60 days. According to OHA the number of COVID patients in the state’s hospitals increased 100% and are up 43% in ICUs.
Ohio added 165 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. Both were well below the state’s 21-day averages of 363 hospitalizations a day and 34 ICU admissions a day.
Despite the decrease, COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still putting pressure on Ohio’s hospitals. More than 2,000 members of the Ohio National Guard have been deployed throughout the state to help hospitals dealing with staffing shortages on top a large number of coronavirus patients.
As of Monday, 60.82% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, with 70.93% of adults and 64.64% of those 5 and older receiving at least one dose, according to the state health department.
More than 55.75% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 65.58% of adults and 59.3% of people 5 and older. About 3.09 million people in the state have received additional vaccine doses, according to ODH.
On Monday, Ohio reported 19,538 daily cases and is averaging 22,078 COVDI cases a day over the last 21 days.
