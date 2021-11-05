COVID-19 cases show signs of plateauing as Ohio begins distributing pediatric vaccine

Miami and Preble counties did not have any vaccinations recorded for ages 5 to 11, according to ODH. Parents and guardians interested in having their children vaccinated against COVID-19 should contact their child’s doctor or visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

More than 6.5 million Ohioans, or 55.64% of the state’s population have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. More than 67% of adults and 59.14% of those 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Nearly 52% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 62.78% of adults and 55.2% of those 5 and older. More than 875,000 Ohioans have received an additional dose of the vaccine, according to the state health department.

After weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, Ohio seems to be plateauing. The state recorded 4,348 daily cases Friday, making it the third day Ohio reported more than 4,000 cases.

The state is averaging 3,552 cases a day in the last three weeks and 3,650 cases a day in the last week.

Ohio is reported 354.3 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period as of Thursday. The CDC’s definition of a high COVID transmission rate is 100 case per 100,000 people. None of Ohio’s counties reported fewer than 100 cases per 100,000. All of Ohio’s 88 counties are reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

The state health department reported the following two-week transmission rates for local counties:

Miami County: 466.4 cases per 100,000 people

Champaign County: 447.5 cases per 100,000 people

Darke County: 385.4 cases per 100,000 people

Clark County: 373.6 cases per 100,000 people

Greene County: 304.8 cases per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 297.2 cases per 100,000 people

Butler County: 295.7 cases per 100,000 people

Warren County: 277.1 cases per 100,000 people

Preble County: 264.2 cases per 100,000 people

Ohio reported 304 COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 25,067, according to ODH. Preliminary data shows 1,264 Ohioans died from the virus in October, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. October was the sixth highest month for COVID deaths in the state. Four months from Ohio’s winter surge last year — November 2020, December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021 — and September 2021 were the only months where the state tallied more deaths.

DeWine explained that death data can lag, so October’s death total will likely increase as the state processes more death certificates.

Ohio had 2,219 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, including 659 in ICUs and 418 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients account for 8.5% of hospital beds, 14.21% of ICU beds and 8.76% of ventilators in the state, according to ODH.

The state recorded 237 hospitalizations and 28 ICU admissions in the last day. Ohio’s 21-day average is 189 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day, according to the state health department.