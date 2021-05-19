Coroner’s office warns of THC-infused edibles packaged like common snacks

Dayton police recently confiscated THC-infused edibles with packaging that looks like Fritos and Ruffles, which prompted the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Community Overdose Action Team to issue a warning.
The groups said people should look out for THC-infused edibles with packaging resembling common snacks.
Dispensaries in Ohio are prohibited from selling products with cartoon characters or that look like commercially available products. However, online retailers can sell the packaging to be used with homemade edibles.
“The THC-infused edibles are often marketed to youth. This is concerning because youth may have trouble discerning the difference between THC-infused edibles and actual food – especially children who cannot read but can recognize familiar packaging,” Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a statement.
Products packaged to look like common snacks may not have gone through state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety, the coroner’s office and COAT warned. If eaten, the products could cause adverse effects, such as overdose and illness.
Call 911 immediately in the event of a suspected overdose. Signs of a THC overdose include extreme confusion, difficulty conversing, poor coordination, high levels of anxiety, paranoia, panic attack, fast heart rate, delusions or hallucinations, increased blood pressure and severe nausea or vomiting.
COAT advises that parents and guardians carefully check the packaging of common snack foods for symbols such as “THC” or other mentions of cannabis.
People purchasing THC-infused edibles on the street should recognize that the products they are buying may not have undergone state regulatory guidelines for food quality and safety, the task force stated.