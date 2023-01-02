BreakingNews
2 in custody in deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Springfield
Coroner identifies man pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua

Local News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 39 minutes ago

Piqua officers pulled a man out of the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day, but the man later was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police reported.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Kyle Ratcliff from Quincy, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

A fisherman called 911 after he found a kayak with no one in it along the Great Miami at 5:11 p.m., according to the Piqua Police Department. The fisherman made the discovery in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Piqua.

First responders arrived within six minutes.

Officers pulled the man out of the water, EMS personnel treated him and rushed him to the hospital, officers said. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Additional details were not yet available, and the incident remains under investigation.

