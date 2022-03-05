Coronavirus update: Cases drop under 900

The Buckeye State continues to see a decline in coronavirus numbers in hospitalizations and cases.
One in 22 people who are hospitalized in Ohio hospitals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Saturday.
Statewide, there are 856 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard. There are 178 patients in intensive care units with the coronavirus which means one in 17 patients are hospitalized in the ICU with the virsus .
Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties make up the west central region in Ohio. In West Central Ohio’s hospitals, there are 63 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with eight in intensive care units.
Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam are found in southwestern Ohio where 219 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 43 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.
There were 862 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard. The 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases fell to about 1,347 statewide.
On Saturday, there were 45 new hospitalizations in Ohio reported. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 109.
ODH reported 7 new cases Saturday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 12.
Ohio’s coronavirus have totaled over 2.6 million cases throughout the pandemic.
