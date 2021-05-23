Coronavirus: Ohio reports fewer than 700 cases Sunday

In the past 24 hours, 18,588 people started their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing those with at least one dose to 44.23% of the population or 5,170,800 people. The ODH reported that 17,739 people completed their vaccine dose, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,532,202 people, or 38.77% of the population.

The deadline to register for the first Vax-A-Million drawing is Sunday night. The drawing will be the first of five in Ohio, with the first winner announced on on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Over five million people have started the vaccine process, but not everyone who is eligible has entered the drawing, the Ohio Department of Health reported.