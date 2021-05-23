Coronavirus: Ohio reports fewer than 700 cases Sunday

Ohio has reported fewer than 700 coronavirus cases for the first time in a week. The state reported a total of 683 cases Sunday, bringing the reported case average down to 1,062, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,097,300 cases of COVID-19.
Current hospitalizations remain below 800 as of Sunday, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 759 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, or about one in 25 patients. In the past 24 hours, 29 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.
In the past 24 hours, 18,588 people started their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing those with at least one dose to 44.23% of the population or 5,170,800 people. The ODH reported that 17,739 people completed their vaccine dose, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,532,202 people, or 38.77% of the population.
The deadline to register for the first Vax-A-Million drawing is Sunday night. The drawing will be the first of five in Ohio, with the first winner announced on on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Over five million people have started the vaccine process, but not everyone who is eligible has entered the drawing, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
To be eligible for the first drawing, you must enter by Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.
Ohioans must opt into the drawing. The process takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those interested can also register over the phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).