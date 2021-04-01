Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic as variant cases increase in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on coronavirus’ impact on Ohio and the state’s response at 2 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join the press conference.
Throughout March, the number of COVID variant cases grew in Ohio, with 310 cases involving three variants of concern as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the 310 cases, 305 are the B.1.1.7 variant, three are the P.1. variant and two are the B.1.351 variant.
Both the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are believed to have approximately 50% increase transmission, according to the CDC.
About 10 days ago, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff noted that state had 137 variant cases.
Ohio officials have also been monitoring cases in neighboring states, particularly in Michigan, which has the second highest number of variant cases in the country.
As of Tuesday, Michigan had 1,237 B.1.1.7 variant cases and five B.1.531 cases, according to the CDC.