Coronavirus: 1,019 new cases reported Sunday

In the past 24 hours, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,019 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total cases since the pandemic to 1,011,622. The current case average is 1,579 cases per week.
Currently, 925 people in Ohio are hospitalized with the coronavirus, an 8 percent increase in hospitalizations in the past week in Ohio. 239 people are currently hospitalized in southwest Ohio, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 27 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 52,714 people have been hospitalized and 7,387 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit, the ODH reported.
In the past 24 hours, 59,178 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the ODH reported. In total, 3,245,116 people have started the vaccine. 33,612 people have completed the vaccine in the past 24 hours, raising the total of those completely vaccinated to 1,857,700.
Clark County’s health commissioner is urging the public to be careful after a spike in cases and hospitalizations caused Springfield Regional Medical Center to reopen its COVID-19 unit.
This week, on Wednesday, 29 were hospitalized with the virus. A week ago, on March 17, nine people were hospitalized for COVID-19 at Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.
“They had to reopen an entire COVID floor,” Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson said. “They’ve opened another half a unit up and the hospital has now had to ramp up their response again because of the number of COVID patients they are seeing.”