Congressman Turner urges renewed strategy for Black Sea security

The region is also a trade nexus, the congressmen say, adding that they believe “it is important for the U.S. to play both a more proactive role in the region, establishing a formal U.S. strategy that bolsters security and encourages trade with the region.”

“The U.S. and our allies must maintain a strong presence in the Black Sea region to maintain and expand energy imports, digital infrastructure and economic development,” said Turner, the incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee. “Our goal is to deter malign attempts by Russia and China to control the region — a move that would threaten our security interests abroad.”

This bill creates a “roadmap” for the U.S. and our allies to “strengthen economic ties, counter our adversaries and defend democracy abroad,” the congressmen said.

Six months following passage of the legislation, the bill requires a strategy to increase military assistance and coordination with NATO and the European Union, deepen economic ties, strengthen democracy and economic security and enhance security assistance with nations around the Black Sea, at the southeastern edge of Europe.

The Black Sea Security Act of 2022 is the House companion of a bill introduced by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Mitt Romney.