Congressional primaries: Cox leads Dems in 10th District race, Davidson leads in GOP 8th District race

The four Democrats in the 10th District race are Cox, David Esrati, Joseph S. Kuzniar and Tony Pombo.

Cox has 63.53%, Esrati has 19.65%, Pombo has 12.31% and Kuzniar has 4.51%, in early votes counted shortly after polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in November.

Ohio’s 10th district of Congress includes Montgomery and Greene Counties, as well as part of Clark County.

U.S. Rep Warren Davidson, R-Troy is leading in the District 8 Republican primary with 81.18%, according to partial results from early voting from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

In the District 8 Republican primary Davidson faces Kay Rogers, former Butler County auditor who pleaded guilty to bank and mail fraud in 2008. Rogers has 18.82%.

Vanessa Enoch is leading in the District 8 Democratic primary, with 65.65%, according to partial results from early voting from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The Democratic primary candidates are Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins. Gelb has 14.5% and Hawkins has 19.85%.

Enochlost election races to Davidson in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

District 8 includes Butler, Preble, Darke, and parts of Miami and Hamilton counties

District 15

Adam Miller is leading in the District 15 Democratic primary, with 73.09%, according to partial results from early voting from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

In District 15 Democrats Miller and Zerqa Z. Abid are running for the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in November. Abid has 26.91%.

The district includes all or part of six counties, including Franklin, Madison, Clark, Fayette, Miami and Shelby.

Other districts

District 1, which includes Warren County, has only one Republican and one Democrat on the March ballot, meaning both of them will advance and square off in the November election. The Democrat is incumbent Greg Landsman, while the Republican challenger is Orlando Sonza.

