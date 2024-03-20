BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Congressional primaries: Cox leads Dems in 10th District race, Davidson leads in GOP 8th District race

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Amy Cox is winning in the 10th Congressional District Democratic primary and incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy has a strong lead in the 8th District Republican primary, according to early votes cast in person or by absentee ballot in unofficial results reported by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

10th District

The four Democrats in the 10th District race are Cox, David Esrati, Joseph S. Kuzniar and Tony Pombo.

Cox has 63.53%, Esrati has 19.65%, Pombo has 12.31% and Kuzniar has 4.51%, in early votes counted shortly after polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in November.

ExploreLIVE UPDATES: For election results Tuesday night, click here

Ohio’s 10th district of Congress includes Montgomery and Greene Counties, as well as part of Clark County.

U.S. Rep Warren Davidson, R-Troy is leading in the District 8 Republican primary with 81.18%, according to partial results from early voting from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

In the District 8 Republican primary Davidson faces Kay Rogers, former Butler County auditor who pleaded guilty to bank and mail fraud in 2008. Rogers has 18.82%.

Vanessa Enoch is leading in the District 8 Democratic primary, with 65.65%, according to partial results from early voting from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The Democratic primary candidates are Enoch, David Gelb and Nathaniel Hawkins. Gelb has 14.5% and Hawkins has 19.85%.

Enochlost election races to Davidson in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

District 8 includes Butler, Preble, Darke, and parts of Miami and Hamilton counties

District 15

Adam Miller is leading in the District 15 Democratic primary, with 73.09%, according to partial results from early voting from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

In District 15 Democrats Miller and Zerqa Z. Abid are running for the nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, in November. Abid has 26.91%.

The district includes all or part of six counties, including Franklin, Madison, Clark, Fayette, Miami and Shelby.

Other districts

District 1, which includes Warren County, has only one Republican and one Democrat on the March ballot, meaning both of them will advance and square off in the November election. The Democrat is incumbent Greg Landsman, while the Republican challenger is Orlando Sonza.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreTrump says if Biden is elected ‘it’s going to be a bloodbath’
ExplorePHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump gives campaign speech at in Dayton airport
ExploreCybercriminals were busy in 2023 as data breaches reached new U.S. record
ExploreDayton region lobbyist in Washington says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has strong support
In Other News
1
Dolan, Moreno in tight race for U.S. Senate Republican primary as votes...
2
Blackshear, Koehler leading in race for Ohio Senate 6th, 10th district...
3
Ohio House primaries: Tims, Lounsbury, Dean out to early leads
4
Forbes leading in Ohio Supreme Court; Hanseman, Siebert leading for...
5
Election Day: Polls close, results coming soon; officials report low...

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top