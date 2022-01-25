Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Health networks plead for COVID caution

Miami Valley Hospital medical staff work in full PPE gear in a COVID-19 patient room in December. Submitted photo.

Credit: Will Jones

caption arrowCaption
Miami Valley Hospital medical staff work in full PPE gear in a COVID-19 patient room in December. Submitted photo.

Credit: Will Jones

Credit: Will Jones

Local News
By Staff
12 minutes ago

Dayton region hospitals set a record for the number of patients with COVID-19 on Monday as the area has become one of the epicenters of the Omicron surge.

Due to the urgent situation for our region’s health care, the Dayton Daily News is hosting a Community Conversation from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday with a panel of experts from Dayton Children’s Hospital, Premier Health and Kettering Health Network. We will discuss what you can do to help reduce the number of patients in our hospitals.

ExploreOUR VIEW: Dayton-area leaders must stand up for vaccines now

The event will be livestreamed on the Dayton Daily News Facebook page and recordings will be available online after it concludes.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Community Impact Editor Nick Hrkman and Reporter Jordan Laird. Panelists include:

  • Roberto Colon, vice president of quality and safety for Premier Health.
  • Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Community Conversations is a Dayton Daily News series of moderated panel discussions on topics important to the Dayton region. You can watch November’s Community Conversation on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 and December’s Community Conversation about Wright-Patt Air Force Base.

caption arrowCaption
Dr. Roberto Colon is vice president of quality and safety for Premier Health.

Dr. Roberto Colon is vice president of quality and safety for Premier Health.

caption arrowCaption
Dr. Roberto Colon is vice president of quality and safety for Premier Health.

caption arrowCaption
Adam Mezoff, Chief Medical Officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Adam Mezoff, Chief Medical Officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

caption arrowCaption
Adam Mezoff, Chief Medical Officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd straight day
2
Dayton region sets record for COVID hospitalizations
3
Not everyone can get rapid tests paid for; officials urge change for...
4
See new state House and Senate district maps
5
Bengals fans: Tell us your story

About the Author

Staff
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top