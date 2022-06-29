Columbus Zoo says tiger dies of COVID complications

A 14-year-old tiger died Sunday of complications from COVID-19, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday on social media.
The Amur tiger named Jupiter developed pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.
“Jupiter had been on long-term treatment for chronic underlying illnesses, which made him more susceptible to this virus,” the zoo posted Wednesday afternoon on Facebook.
Jupiter is the first animal at the Columbus Zoo to succumb to COVID-19, the zoo said.
Jupiter was born July 9, 2007, at the Moscow Zoo and arrived March 19, 2015, at the Columbus Zoo after spending time at the Zoo Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic. He sired nine cubs, six of which were born at the Columbus Zoo.
