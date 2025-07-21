Clark County Fair has more than fried foods: Here’s what we tried

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“When I was 19, I got a speeding ticket. I didn’t know how to pay for it, but I grew up on a farm in Champaign County. They kindly donated vegetables to me and I sold corn on the cob at the Champaign County Fair,” Harrigan said. “While I was there, I met so many people that were so happy they (could) have local corn, grown on a local farm.”

The idea of bringing something of value to her local fair became a passion project.

“I wanted to provide things that the fair didn’t have and that would make you feel good, make you energized,” Harrigan said. “I’m just super happy that everybody has been supporting me.”

Favorites from the food truck include:

Steak N’ Taters (garlic butter taters topped with angus beef steak tips) $14

Steak Bowl (garlic butter taters topped with angus beef steak tips and sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms) $16

Chicken Wrap (tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch served cold) $14

Fresh Harvest also offers bacon jam sliders, a burrito, salad and a variety of sides including corn casserole and mac n cheese.

When Fresh Harvest isn’t at the local fairs, the food truck is located at 143 S. Jefferson Ave. in Urbana next to Seth’s Produce & Garden Center.

Another local favorite at the Clark County Fair is Sweet Concessions based in Springfield. They offer cinnamon rolls, cinnamon sticks and cinnamon bites for $7 each.

“My mom has owned this business for 15 years. She grew up with the Clark County Fair,” said Leslie Clarkston, the daughter of owner Sherri Bennett.

Bennett bought the food trailer from one of her friends who she worked with at Kenton Ridge High School.

“She’s always loved to bake,” Clarkston said. “She’s always been a phenomenal baker.”

To prepare for fair week, the duo has made it a tradition to stop by Sam’s Club the week before.

“It takes a lot of prep work just to get enough product out here,” Clarkston said. “The Clark County Fair is different from every other event that we do because we have to have so much sugar, so much flour, so many eggs.

Everything is made from scratch on the trailer including the icing. Clarkston estimated that they make 20 batches of dough a day — averaging 50 cinnamon rolls per batch.

“It’s hard to know because it’s really dependent on how well the dough is rising, what the temperature is (and) the humidity,” Clarkston said.

Sweet Concessions recently added specialty rolls with toppings to their menu. These include:

Maple Bourbon Bacon (a cinnamon roll topped with bacon crumbles and icing that’s mixed with bourbon cream and maple syrup)

Crisp Apple Caramel (a cinnamon roll topped with sliced apples, caramel drizzle, granola and icing)

Clarkston enjoys serving cinnamon rolls at the Clark County Fair because it’s a way to spend time with her family.

“My mom and I have been doing this together for awhile now,” Clarkston said. “This is something she built up and she’s put a lot of effort into it and I’m just really proud of the way that she’s made it so successful.”

Some food vendors at the Clark County Fair have a team of volunteers working to raise money for a variety of organizations.

Jenn Timmons, a volunteer at the Northwestern FFA Tater Hut for six years, said all proceeds go back to their students and the FFA program to support field trips, farm day and national/state conventions.

“When you come here you basically can get a whole meal in one potato,” Timmons said.

Customers can choose one of eight famous spuds or create their own with a variety of toppings.

The Trash Tater ($10) features butter, sour cream, broccoli, chili, BBQ chicken, cheese sauce, bacon bits, jalapenos and chives.

Phyllis Robbins, a volunteer at the Clark County Pork Producers trailer, said she started volunteering 27 years ago with her 4-H club.

She and her husband now volunteer with the VFW 1031 in Springfield. All proceeds go towards helping veterans.

“I love volunteering. I love to interact with the people,” Robbins said.

Customers can get bone-in pork chops ($8.50), boneless pork chops served on a bun ($8) or shredded BBQ pork served on a bun ($6). All chops are cooked using peanut oil and prepared with BBQ sauce. This booth is cash only.

“Clark County Fair is the place to be during fair week,” Robbins said.

HOW TO GO

The Clark County Fair, located at 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield, runs through July 25. General admission is $8. Children 5 and younger are free.

For more information and updates, visit clarkcoag.com or the fair’s Facebook page (@ClarkCoFairOH).