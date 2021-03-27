Cincinnati organization headed south to help people devastated by recent tornado

· Monetary Donations: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the Southern tornadoes will be used for the purpose intended)

· Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

· Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.

· Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.

· Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.

· Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.

· First-Aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.

· Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, trash bags etc.

· Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Matthew 25 has responded to multiple disasters in 2021, including the winter storm in Texas and the severe flooding in Kentucky, the organization said. Additionally, Matthew 25 continues to provide COVID-19 relief throughout the U.S.

In 2020, Matthew 25 shipped approximately 19 million pounds of aid, helping more than 23 million people, according to the organization.

For the most current information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ activities, visit their website https://m25m.org/disaster/sotornadoes21 or follow Matthew 25 on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/m25m.org/, Instagram https://instagram.com/m25m_org and Twitter https://twitter.com/M25M_org.