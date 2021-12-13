springfield-news-sun logo
X

Charlotte and Atlanta regions are top out-of-state destinations for workers leaving Dayton

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Officials hope to attract more workers to Dayton region

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By , Dayton Daily News
15 minutes ago

Ohio’s big three cities have proven most popular with workers who have left the Dayton region in the last decade and three southeastern cities were chosen by those leaving the state, according to a new report that looks at ways the Dayton region can attract and retain a talented workforce.

The Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland metropolitan areas were the top three destinations between 2010-2020, according to the report by TIP Strategies.

Workers leaving Dayton-Kettering Metropolitan Statistical Area* 2010-2020
RankRegional destination of outgoing workers
1Columbus, OH
2Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
3Cleveland-Elyria, OH
4Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
5Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
6Knoxville, TN
7Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
8Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
9Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
10Ashville, NC
  
 *Comprised of Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties. All source locations are metropolitan statistical areas.
 Source: U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by TIP Strategies

For workers moving out of Ohio the Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta and Knoxville, Tennessee regions were the most popular, the report found.

ExploreEffort intensifies to attract, retain talented workers in Dayton region

The First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton partnered with the National League of Cities and TIP Strategies for the report. TIP Strategies, an Austin-based economic and workforce development consulting firm, combined regional data analysis with information gathered from a broad group of local business, education and government leaders at a forum held in September at Sinclair Community College.

“An important component of developing strategies for talent attraction and retention is understanding migration— where people in the Dayton Kettering region have moved from, and where those who move away from the region choose to go,” the report said.

ExploreKeeping, attracting top quality workers critical to local economy

Overall, “the inflow and outflow of people to the region is relatively stagnant,” the report said.

Springfield ranked first for the source of workers moving to the Dayton-Kettering region, followed by the Canton-Massillon, OH, region.

Workers moving to Dayton-Kettering Metropolitan Statistical Area 2010-2020*
RankRegional source of incoming workers
1Springfield, OH
2Canton-Massillon, OH
3Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
4Indiana (non-MSA)
5Akron, OH
6Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH and PA
7Rochester, NY
8Toledo, OH
9Muncie, IN
10Rockford, IL
  
 *Comprised of Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties. All source locations are metropolitan statistical areas except Indiana.
 Source: U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by TIP Strategies

The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas metro region ranked third, followed by Indiana communities that are not part of a metropolitan statistical area.

“Talent attraction is so critical to the Dayton region, to any region,” said said Jack Jensen, executive director of the consortium.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
Explore5 things to know about finding workers
ExploreThe Great Mismatch: Why aren’t companies with record job openings connecting with applicants?
ExploreChild care crisis: Costs, shortage of workers leading to ‘a situation that is untenable’
ExplorePHOTOS: From fire trucks to tacos, entrepreneur makes big change during pandemic
ExploreCompanies skimp on cybersecurity defense at their own peril

In Other News
1
New reported Ohio coronavirus cases total 4,792 on Sunday
2
Omicron variant now present in Ohio, health officials say
3
Ohio bill proposes tax cuts, loans to attract and keep college...
4
Storms pound multiple states, causing death and destruction: What we...
5
Overnight storms bring down trees, wires across area

About the Author

ajc.com

Lynn Hulsey
Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top