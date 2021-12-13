Charlotte and Atlanta regions are top out-of-state destinations for workers leaving Dayton

“An important component of developing strategies for talent attraction and retention is understanding migration— where people in the Dayton Kettering region have moved from, and where those who move away from the region choose to go,” the report said.

Overall, “the inflow and outflow of people to the region is relatively stagnant,” the report said.

Springfield ranked first for the source of workers moving to the Dayton-Kettering region, followed by the Canton-Massillon, OH, region.

Workers moving to Dayton-Kettering Metropolitan Statistical Area 2010-2020* Rank Regional source of incoming workers 1 Springfield, OH 2 Canton-Massillon, OH 3 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 4 Indiana (non-MSA) 5 Akron, OH 6 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH and PA 7 Rochester, NY 8 Toledo, OH 9 Muncie, IN 10 Rockford, IL *Comprised of Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties. All source locations are metropolitan statistical areas except Indiana. Source: U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by TIP Strategies

The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas metro region ranked third, followed by Indiana communities that are not part of a metropolitan statistical area.

“Talent attraction is so critical to the Dayton region, to any region,” said said Jack Jensen, executive director of the consortium.

