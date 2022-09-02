Chances for afternoon showers, storms throughout Labor Day weekend

Showers and thunderstorms potentially could disrupt outdoor plans during the afternoon and early evening for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
The holiday weekend will be off to a perfect start today for travelers and those attending the opening night of AlterFest in Kettering.
Skies will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. This evening will be pleasant, with temperatures falling to an overnight low around 68 degrees.
Perfect weather is expected to continue for the first part of the day for those who attend popular events Saturday and Sunday, such as the Fair at New Boston in Springfield, Kettering Holiday at Home or the Ohio Renaissance Festival in Waynesville.
It will be mostly sunny with the high temperature each day in the upper 80s. However, there is a 40- to 50% chance of showers or storms, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m. each day, according to the NWS.
Enjoy the warm and dry forecast today before shower & thunderstorm chances increase on Saturday, with even higher chances on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wv1xJzvBbf— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 2, 2022
Anyone attending holiday events in the afternoon and evening, such as the River Blast on Saturday in Miamisburg, the Dayton Reggae Festival on Sunday or the ever-popular Western & Southern WEBN Fireworks on Sunday in Cincinnati, should pack an umbrella or poncho in case of rain.
Saturday and Sunday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
Labor Day won’t be quite as hot, with a high temperature in the mid-80s. It also shouldn’t rain on the parade at the final day of Kettering Holiday at Home. Showers and storms are possible, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m.; however, precipitation chances are only 30% for Monday.
