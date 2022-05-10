springfield-news-sun logo
Central State University graduation ceremonies to be held this weekend

Central State University is holding graduation ceremonies at its campus in Wilberforce this weekend. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

May 10, 2022

Central State University is holding graduation ceremonies at its campus in Wilberforce this weekend.

Commencement will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at McPherson Stadium at Central State’s campus. No tickets are required, but Central State is requiring masks for anyone involved in graduation.

Central State will broadcast ceremonies on Facebook Live @CentralState87.

On Friday, the university is hosting the Baccalaureate ceremony at Paul Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Auditorium at 5 p.m. Central State University provost and vice president for academic affairs F. Erik Brooks is the speaker.

Following Baccalaureate, a reception will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the University Student Center Ballroom.

Maj. Gen. John C. Harris, Jr., adjutant general of the Ohio Army National Guard, is the commencement speaker.

According to Central State, Harris began his military career in 1981 when he enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard. He received a commission in 1984 through Officer Candidate School. He has commanded at the platoon, detachment, company, squadron, and JFHQ levels. Recent assignments include Assistant Adjutant General - Army, Chief of Staff (Joint Force Headquarters), Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel (Joint Force Headquarters), and Commander of Task Force Lancer in Kosovo.

