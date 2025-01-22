Central State therapy K-9 competing to be Ohio’s ‘Top Fur Responder’

The Fur Responder Challenge is a competition between any public safety agency in the State of Ohio who submits a photo of their four-legged officer to one of six categories, depending on the community’s population.

The winner in each category will be recognized in May at the start of “Light Ohio Blue” week. Light Ohio Blue is a statewide campaign to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, according to the organization’s website.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Penny has accrued just shy of 2,000 votes.

Penny’s fans can vote for her daily through Jan. 31 on Light Ohio Blue’s website in Category 5, which includes communities with less than 5,000 people.