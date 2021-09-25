Central State announces new fundraising record

Central State said its external funding has increased by over 114% over the last four years from $12.5 million in 17/18 to $26.7 million in 2020-2021. The previous record was $21 million, achieved in fiscal year 2019-2020.

“Research and other externally funded activities greatly impact CSU’s ability to meet other presidential priorities,” said Central State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. F. Erik Brooks. “Projects funded will help increase enrollment, improve retention and graduation rates, develop an Honors College to recruit high-achieving students, increase degree offerings, offer graduate studies, and provide flexibility in course delivery.”