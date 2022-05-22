Cedarville University to add new Master’s degree, residence hall

The private, Christian university has secured commitments totaling $105.4 million as part of the One Thousand Days campaign. The fundraising effort is the largest in the university’s history. Of their $125 million goal, $92.5 million will be used to construct new university facilities, including a welcome center and the $38 million Lorne D. Sharnberg Business Center, expected to break ground this fall.

The Dr. Duane Wood women’s residence hall will house between 108 and 120 women. Located on the west end of the present Johnson and St. Clair residence halls, the residence hall is slated to open in August, and is one of the projects funded through the university’s One Thousand Days campaign.

Wood, a longtime Cedarville administrator and graduate professor, passed away in December 2019. He led the development of Cedarville’s school of engineering and computer science, paved the way for a school of pharmacy, and was instrumental in implementing the industrial and innovative design program, in partnership with the International Center for Creativity in Columbus. He also oversaw Cedarville’s foray into graduate programs.

Cedarville recently completed an expansion to the Callan Athletic Center that houses the developing physician assistant program and the Master of Athletic Training program, including a varsity weight room, meeting space, and athletic department offices.

Cedarville’s 2022 graduating class, 774 undergraduates and 150 graduate students, is a record number for the university.