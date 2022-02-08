Cedarville University planning to build a shooting range on campus

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is planning to build a gun range on its property in Cedarville to host a shooting club, and provide space for classes on gun safety.
The university filed a zoning application with Cedarville Twp., proposing to build an outdoor sporting range for clay shooting sports, an outdoor pistol and rifle range limited to 100 yards, an archery range, learning center, and a parking lot with around 30 spaces. A public hearing on the zoning application is scheduled for Tuesday evening.
The proposed location is a section of farmland owned by university, on the east side of the village near Route 42. The university has demolished two houses and several outbuildings on the property in order to develop a university-owned shooting range, according to its application to the township, and plans to implement a student shooting sports club team, which the site will host.
Janice Supplee, vice president for marketing and communications, said the club shooting team is something students have had interested in the past. The shooting team would compete against other universities such as Hillsdale College in Michigan, which is also in the process of building a gun range on campus. The facility would also be available for use by faculty and campus police, and the university may include access through memberships at a later date.
“We will start small and this is a phased project, adding opportunities as they present themselves,” she said.
Supplee emphasized that the university is in the early stages of this project, and that the facilities listed in the application may be subject to change. She added that the public meeting is an opportunity for residents to learn more and provide feedback.
“Safety is our number one concern,” Supplee said. “Noise mitigation is also a priority. We want to be a good community member.”
The public hearing is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedarville Fire Station, 19 South St., Cedarville.
