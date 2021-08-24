Cedarville University updates COVID protocols, strongly encourages masks indoors

Cedarville University on Tuesday announced changes to its COVID-19 protocols, citing the increased number of cases on campus, the region and nation.
The temporary updates are in effect through Sept. 1.
They include strongly encouraging masks in all indoor public spaces and canceling daily chapel.
Students with confirmed COVID-19 cases will isolate at home, if possible, the university release said, and it encouraged outdoor activities.
Cedarville’s dashboard said that 42 students are isolating on campus and 45 students isolating off campus with COVID-19 currently.
The 87 total active cases represent 2.3% of the undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled on campus, according to the university.
The announcements came on a day in which Ohio State University said it would require vaccinations in addition to masks for students, faculty and staff, calling it the most effective way to protect against the delta variant of COVID-19.