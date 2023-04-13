X

CBC asks for donations after Richmond industrial fire cancels blood drives

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
20 minutes ago

The Community Blood Center is asking for more donors after the fire at the recycling center in Richmond, Indiana canceled blood drives in the area.

In a release, the CBC said that it had planned a blood drive Thursday at a manufacturing business and on Friday at Seton Catholic High School, but both were canceled.

ExploreHuge factory fire in Richmond, Ind. leads to evacuations, toxicity warnings

CBC said that it needs more donors to make up for the lost blood supply, adding that blood usage has been high in April and the center is in scarce supply of O negative, O positive, A negative and B negative blood.

The organization asked for those interested to donate at a local blood drive or at the CBC Dayton Donation Center.

Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. They may need to weigh more depending on their height.

Donors are also required to provide a photo ID with their full name, and past donors are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Anyone with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbcctts.org or call 937-461-3220. Appointments can be made at www.DonorTime.com.

In Other News
1
Color guards from around the world start WGI championships in Dayton
2
Ohio reports fewer than 6,000 COVID cases for second time this year
3
Dayton to invest $250K in Springfield organization to develop ‘pocket...
4
Abortion and the Ohio Constitution: Tell us your thoughts
5
Proposed federal law would set nurse-to-patient staffing levels

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top