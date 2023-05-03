Catholic schools Cincinnati Archdiocese superintendent to retire, interim superintendent for next year announced

Gibbons is retiring effective July 29. She has spent 45 years in Catholic education, she said, and previously was a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal and worked in other positions in the Catholic Schools Office.

“She has been someone whom I could always count on to represent the Archdiocese of Cincinnati with honesty and integrity,” said Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr. “Everything she has done has been with an eye toward providing our students with the best possible Catholic educational experience.”

Gibbons was the superintendent of the Catholic schools in the Cincinnati region for seven years. In March, Gibbons was recognized as C3 Educational Leader of the Year by Xavier University, the University of Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph University, Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University.

“I have learned so much from so many people,” Gibbons said. “My life has been enriched by those whose mission is the success of our Catholic schools.”

During her career, Kane has been recognized as a National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) Distinguished Principal. She has served as an adjunct professor at Xavier University. Kane will begin her role as interim superintendent on July 1.