Catholic schools Cincinnati Archdiocese superintendent to retire, interim superintendent for next year announced

The current superintendent of the Catholic schools in the Cincinnati Archdiocese, Susan Gibbons, is retiring at the end of July, the Archdiocese announced. Kathy Kane will be the interim superintendent for next school year.
The Cincinnati Archdiocese did not immediately announce plans to seek the next permanent superintendent.
The Cincinnati Archdiocese includes the Catholic schools in the Dayton region. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati has the fifth largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with nearly 40,000 students. The 19-county territory includes 113 Catholic primary and secondary schools.
The Cincinnati Archdiocese is the 51st largest Catholic diocese in the country, with around 435,000 Catholics.
Kane has worked for the Catholic schools of the archdiocese for 35 years and currently serves in the Catholic Schools Office as deputy superintendent of leadership and licensure, a position she’s held for four years. She has worked in the main office for eight years and was previously a principal, assistant principal and classroom teacher.
Gibbons is retiring effective July 29. She has spent 45 years in Catholic education, she said, and previously was a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal and worked in other positions in the Catholic Schools Office.
“She has been someone whom I could always count on to represent the Archdiocese of Cincinnati with honesty and integrity,” said Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr. “Everything she has done has been with an eye toward providing our students with the best possible Catholic educational experience.”
Gibbons was the superintendent of the Catholic schools in the Cincinnati region for seven years. In March, Gibbons was recognized as C3 Educational Leader of the Year by Xavier University, the University of Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph University, Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University.
“I have learned so much from so many people,” Gibbons said. “My life has been enriched by those whose mission is the success of our Catholic schools.”
During her career, Kane has been recognized as a National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) Distinguished Principal. She has served as an adjunct professor at Xavier University. Kane will begin her role as interim superintendent on July 1.
