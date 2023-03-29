BreakingNews
Can you help find missing 9-year-old Dayton boy?
A 9-year-old boy is missing, and police are asking for help to find him.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9 year old Messiah Love,” the Dayton Police Department posted Wednesday morning on social media.

Messiah’s last known address is 126 Xenia Ave., however he does not appear to live there anymore, police said.

No information was available Wednesday about who reported him missing.

Anyone who sees Messiah or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Dayton police 937-333-COPS (2677) or 911.

