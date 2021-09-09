JUST IN: Amazon to open ‘last mile’ delivery station in Dayton, near airport

“The creation of new jobs will good for the entire region,” said Shelley Dickstein, Dayton city manager. “I am excited to see the ripple effect this new facility will have on the greater Dayton economy.”

The facility will be similar to the Amazon delivery station in the Kettering Business Park, which has operated since the summer of 2019, handling the last leg of shipments.

Jobs will pay an average starting wage of $17 per hour, provide health benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave, Amazon said.

When a customer orders a product on Amazon, large fulfillment centers — like the one in Monroe or the one being built in Union — fill the orders. Often, packages are handed off to carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx or UPS.

But Amazon has worked feverishly in recent years to expand its own network of delivery stations, like the one in Kettering and the planned station in Dayton. When you see those big grey-and-blue Amazon vans in your neighborhood, they come from those stations.

Caption FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020, file photo, an Amazon delivery van departs an Amazon Warehouse in Dedham, Mass. The Teamsters, a union that represents 1.4 million delivery workers, is setting its sights on Amazon. The union is voting Thursday, June 24, 2021, on whether to make organizing Amazon workers its main priority, saying that Amazon, which is now the nation’s second-largest private employer, is exploiting its employees by paying them low wages, pushing them to work at fast speeds and offering no job security. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Today, Amazon operates 13 delivery stations in Ohio. The Kettering station is expected to continue operating, Amazon said.

Borcoman said Thursday that everything he and his 80 employees deliver is purchased on the Amazon web site or app. And he could use another 15 to 20 drivers as the holiday shopping season approaches.

“Amazon has always put in front us the need to grow our team,” said Borcoman, who also owns Action Staffing Services in Lebanon.

The new Dayton station and others like it can be seen as a “great opportunity” for those trying to break into the logistics business “if they’re willing to put in the work,” he said.

“It’s going to be a heck of a lot of jobs created,” he said.

For those interested, Borcoman suggested as a first step investigating the Amazon DSP program.