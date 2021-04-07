Boehner memoir: Conspiracies and paranoia plagued the ‘Loonyville’ of conservatives

“At some point after the 2008 election, something changed with my friend Roger Ailes,” according to Boehner in Politico. “I once met him in New York during the Obama years to plead with him to put a leash on some of the crazies he was putting on the air. It was making my job trying to accomplish anything conservative that much harder. I didn’t expect this meeting to change anything ... .”

Boehner announced his resignation in September 2015, the day after Pope Francis spoke to a joint session of Congress. Boehner often tells people he started his political career when a neighbor got him involved with his homeowners’ association.

He serves as a trustee for then-Union Twp. (now known as West Chester Twp.) from 1982 to 1984. He eas elected to the Ohio legislature in 1984 and served three terms. He was elected to the U.S. House in November 1999. He is House Minority Leader in 2007 and becomes Speaker in 2011.

Boehner said he’s “never really been interested” in writing a “typical political memoir.”

“And this won’t be that kind of book,” he said. “This is going to be a book people might want to actually read, no matter where they’re coming from politically, or where they’re coming from in life.”

Boehner now serves as Senior Strategic Advisor for Squire Patton Boggs LLP, a law and public policy firm with several offices around the country, including Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, and Washington, D.C.