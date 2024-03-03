Body of missing Troy teenager Ellie Carder found in river

<

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and officers from the Troy Police Department and the Troy Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Troy Fire Department recovered the body from the river and it was confirmed to be Carder, 14, Troy Police said. She was reported missing on Feb. 2 and last seen on Jan. 31.

“A preliminary exam of the body by the coroner’s investigator did not find any obvious signs of trauma,” Troy Police said.

The body will be transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for an autopsy.

Carder, who was a freshman at Troy High School, was reported missing on Feb. 2 by her father. During the investigation, police used video surveillance and witnesses to determine she was last seen a little after 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue and headed toward the river.

Employees at Conagra Foods, 801 Dye Mill Road, had reported hearing a woman yelling outside around 9:08 p.m. on Jan. 31. Police checked the area at the time, but did not hear anyone yelling or find anyone.

The morning of Feb. 6, Troy police and fire crews discovered Ellie Carder’s backpack in the river near East Main Street (state Route 41), according to police.

First responders and volunteers searched for Carder throughout the month of February.