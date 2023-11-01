Blue Angels to fly at 50th Dayton Air Show in 2024

The U.S. Nave Blue Angels will return to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show next year to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular event at the Dayton International Airport.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of the Dayton Air Show and look forward to bringing audiences an epic event,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the show.

Last appearing in 2022, the Blue Angels will return with their F/A-18 Super Hornets that reach top speeds of 1.4 MACH (1,190 MPH). The 2024 show marks the 78th year of the Blue Angels thrilling audiences with their tightly choreographed, high-energy demonstrations – sometimes flying as little as 18 inches apart – that showcase the capabilities of the Navy and Marine Corps men and women, according to the Air Show.

Also returning to the Dayton skies is the pyrotechnic reenactment of Tora! Tora! Tora! This amazing Commemorative Air Force production features the Dec. 7, 1941, bombing of Pearl Harbor with replica fighter and bomber aircraft that combines pyrotechnics with a thrilling airshow, including the fan-favorite, the Wall of Fire.

What started as Aviation Day at the Dayton General Airport in 1974, to celebrate and highlight the region’s rich aviation history, quickly grew into an annual Dayton tradition, air show officials said.

“Stay tuned for more announcements leading up to the show. This is going to be a world-class lineup befitting this significant anniversary,” Buchanan said.

Tickets will be available for purchase online with print-at-home or mobile ticket options. Customers interested in purchasing a Private Chalet can email info@daytonairshow.com or call 937-898-5901 ext. 2040.

Beginning mid-summer 2024, discount general admission tickets can be purchased at over 100 area Kroger stores in the Dayton/Cincinnati region. For more information, visit the show’s website.