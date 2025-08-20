Bill would legalize direct sales of raw milk

Credit: AP Credit: AP

HB 406, sponsored by Reps. Kellie Deeter, R-Norwalk, and Levi Dean, R-Xenia, would no longer require Ohioans to enter into a herd-share program to purchase raw milk from a dairy farmer.

Proponents of raw milk cite taste, nutritional and health benefits, and a preference for unprocessed food as reasons for consuming the product.

Pasteurization is a process that uses heat to kill bacteria in foods such as milk. While eliminating most harmful bacteria, it also kills those that some see as beneficial.

Morgan Phelps is a farmers advocate with Highland Haven Farms, a private membership association of more than 35 farmers including some in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering, Springboro, Waynesville and West Carrollton.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic helped push the consumption of raw milk and other nutrient dense foods into the forefront as some people focused on their health and questioned government directives.

“I think COVID showed a lot of us you can’t take a lot of things at face value,” Phelps said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns the consumption of raw milk exposes consumers to potentially deadly bacteria including listeria, campylobacter, salmonella and E. coli.

“While the perceived nutritional and health benefits of raw milk consumption have not been scientifically substantiated, the health risks are clear,” the FDA states on its website.

A 2024 NielsonIQ study found that weekly sales of raw cow’s milk increased between 21% and 65% across the country. Forty-six states and Washington, D.C. permit the sale of raw milk either directly to the consumer or through herd-share programs.

The bill requires raw milk producers to be licensed, provide liability waivers to consumers, and test for salmonella, listeria, E. Coli, campylobacter and staphylococci once per month.

Sales from stores not on a farm would remain prohibited.

Deeter said the legislation strikes a balance between consumer choice, community health and proper oversight.

Dean did not return calls for comment.

The bill is waiting for a committee assignment.