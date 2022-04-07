BreakingNews
Man charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
Big COVID testing sites to close amid decrease demand

A worker collects a test specimen at Premier Health and CompuNet's OnMain testing site in September. The testing site is closing down as demand plummets. CONTRIBUTED

A worker collects a test specimen at Premier Health and CompuNet's OnMain testing site in September. The testing site is closing down as demand plummets. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
33 minutes ago
Old fairgrounds site in Dayton saw 232 people per day in January; has been fewer than 10 per day lately.

Several area COVID-19 test collection sites will be shutting down, citing lower demand for testing.

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, which is affiliated with Premier Health, said in a statement Thursday that three drive-through COVID locations will close after this week. The locations include:

• Dayton: OnMain, at the former fairgrounds at 1229 S. Main St., which will have its last day Friday;

• Troy area: Upper Valley Medical Center, at 3130 N. County Road 25A, which will have its last day Saturday.

• Middletown: Atrium Medical Center, at One Medical Center Drive, which will have its last day Saturday;

The change comes as the number of cases has plummeted since the winter peak. At the onMain site alone, a spokesman said in January they saw about 232 people per day, but in recent weeks have been in the single digits each day.

For the Dayton region, there are currently 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to the January peak of 652.

CompuNet has the following locations open for COVID, Flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) testing, with appointments required for testing at www.premierhealth.com/covidtest:

• CompuNet Main Lab Patient Service Center, 2308 Sandridge Drive (Door 4), Moraine;

• 2400 Lakeview Drive Suite 110, Beavercreek;

• Otterbein Union Village, 580 N. state Route 741, Lebanon;

• 1850 W. Main St., Troy (antigen testing not available at this location);

• 2355 Derr Road, Springfield;

• Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester;

• 11135 Montgomery Road, Suite 200, Montgomery (Cincinnati area).

CompuNet and Premier Health stated they will “continue to remain vigilant and monitor the COVID pandemic should the need arise for expanded COVID testing in the future.”

While the state recently stopped posting daily COVID testing data, on March 29 there were 16,359 lab tests confirmed with 2.2% coming back positive. At the January peak, 92,509 lab tests were logged in one day with more than 26% coming back positive.

