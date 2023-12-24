Beavercreek Walmart shooting victim enters long-term care facility after hospital stay

“They’re still dealing with her infections, packing and redoing her wounds every day, and working on pain management,” Swain said Sunday.

Taylor-Swain and others were shopping for Thanksgiving ingredients on Nov. 20 when Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, of Dayton walked into the grocery store and opened fire on people before he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Taylor-Swain was among four people injured that night.

According to her relatives, the gunman came into her aisle, passed her and then turned to shoot at her from behind. Family members say they later were told that Taylor-Swain was hit seven times.

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the case as “at least partially” racially motivated, the agency reported.

While her transfer to the long-term care facility is a positive step in her recovery, Swain said doctors have not given an estimate as to when she will be released from long-term care.

“They’ve got to get her swelling down because she’s got a lot of nerve pain, which is to be expected with all the work they did in her back area,” Swain said, adding that she has undergone six surgeries so far.

“Hopefully they can get the swelling down, get some of the fluid off, and maybe she can begin to move her legs and feet better.”

Swain said he plans to spend Christmas Day at the facility with his wife. He said Taylor-Swain has had a lot of family support.

“You can’t get her sister-in-law to leave her bedside,” he said. “She’s been there for 30-some days, right next to her sister.”

Swain describes his wife as a “happy-go-lucky person,” but noted this experience has taken a toll on her.

“This pain is a whole different ballgame,” he said.

But despite the tough recovery, Taylor-Swain remains positive.

“She’s in damned good spirits if you ask me, considering what she’s been through,” Swain said. “To just be able to smile all the time; it’s amazing. The nurses call her the miracle lady because of all she’s experienced and survived.”