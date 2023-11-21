Beavercreek Walmart shooting: Shooter ID’d; 3 victims in stable condition

A Dayton man shot and injured four people at the Beavercreek Walmart Monday night before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Beavercreek police Capt. Chad Lindsey identified the gunman as Benjamin Charles Jones.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, three of the victims were in stable condition and the fourth was in critical but stable condition, Lindsey said. Of those injured, three were women and one was a man.

All the victims were shoppers at Walmart. They were located throughout the store and weren’t in one location, Capt. Scott Molnar said.

The shooter walked into the Walmart 3360 Pentagon Blvd. around 8:35 p.m. and opened fire. Beavercreek police’s dispatch center received the first 911 call reporting a man with a rifle in the Walmart around 8:36 p.m. While dispatchers were trying to gather information the gunman began shooting, Lindsey said.

Crews arriving on the scene heard gunfire and advanced. They found the shooter on the ground near the vision center with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Zrinka Dilber, assistant special agent in charge of the Cincinnati FBI Field Office, said the FBI is assisting Beavercreek police and investigating the shooter’s background, motivation and possible associates.

She encouraged anyone with information on Jones to reach out to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

The shooter was from the region and had moved back to Dayton a year ago, Dilber said.

He was armed with an long gun, but it is not clear how many shots he fired, Lindsey said. Police are also investigating if Jones legally owned the firearm and any potential relationship between Jones and the victims.

Lindsey said he understands the shooting may put people on edge and have them worried.

“It’s always one of those things where you think it can’t happen in your community,” he said. “So any time it does it’s shocking and tragic.”

Alisha Ring said when the gunman passed her inside the store, she assumed he had a BB gun.

But then she said she heard what sounded like glass breaking as gunfire rung out and she ran from the store.

From the parking lot, Ring posted to Facebook Live, telling people to check on their loved ones who may have been in the area.

“He walked right past me,” she said repeatedly, sobbing uncontrollably. “God was watching over me tonight. He walked right past me. I just wanted to get groceries.”

Ring described the shooter as a young “tall, skinny, white guy” with long hair who was carrying a half-open Army bookbag and “looked like he was on a mission.”

A CareFlight medical helicopter left the scene around 9:50 p.m. for Miami Valley Hospital and the other three victims were taken to Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health in Beavercreek.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Beavercreek police with the investigation.

The Walmart is closed until further notice.

Daniel Long said the shooting wouldn’t discourage him from shopping at the Beavercreek Walmart or other locations.

“I definitely want to take precautions to protecting my family, but as far as living in fear, I don’t think that’s the resolution,” he said.

Long noted crime isn’t limited to one location and that people do bad things anywhere.

“We’ll do what we need to do to protect our family that’s for sure,” he added. “That’s the only thing we can do. We control the controllables; can’t control the uncontrollables.”

Fudge Foundation CEO and Oregon District shooting survivor Dion Green was in the area when he heard about the shooting and went to the Walmart to provide support.

Green hugged employees and encouraged them to ask for help if they needed it.

“I was in that spot where I felt alone, but I wasn’t,” he said. “So I had to let them know that.”

Explore Local lawmakers react to Beavercreek Walmart shooting that injured 4

Green’s father, Derrick Fudge of Springfield, was one of the nine killed in the Dayton mass shooting on Aug. 4, 2019.

With the holiday now looking very different for those impacted by Monday night’s shooting, Green stressed the importance of creating memories with loved ones.

“People there last night were probably just getting the last little things they needed for Thanksgiving,” he said. “But your Thanksgiving is going to be so different because you’re dealing with the symptoms of trauma now … You shouldn’t have to worry about that.”

Staff writers Jen Balduf, London Bishop, Sydney Dawes, Eric Schwartzberg and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.