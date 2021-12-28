Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Beavercreek man accused of entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riots

Jared Kastner, left, and Luke Faulkner, right, are accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo attributed to federal court documents.
caption arrowCaption
Jared Kastner, left, and Luke Faulkner, right, are accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo attributed to federal court documents.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
26 minutes ago

A Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employee living in Beavercreek is accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during a riot on Jan. 6.

Jared Samuel Kastner, 24, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, according to federal court records.

Kastner is an employee with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to a AFLCM spokesman. He remains employed there as of Tuesday.

He was arrested in Beavercreek on Dec. 8 after a search warrant was filed for his Glen Meadow Way residence. He has since been released from jail.

ExploreNumber of Dayton-area people charged in Capitol riot not surprising, political expert says
caption arrowCaption
Federal court documents identified Jared Kastner, a 24-year-old Beavercreek man, as unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Federal court documents identified Jared Kastner, a 24-year-old Beavercreek man, as unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
caption arrowCaption
Federal court documents identified Jared Kastner, a 24-year-old Beavercreek man, as unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

While investigating the riot, the FBI identified a gmail account and phone number that was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and associated with Kastner. Records from Google placed the device associated with the account inside the Capitol from 2:14 to 2:52 p.m., according to court records.

FBI agents reportedly used Kastner’s driver’s license photograph to compare to images and videos from the Capitol. Kastner’s former supervisor identified Kastner in two images from Jan. 6, according to federal court documents.

ExploreDayton-area couple charged in U.S. Capitol riot pleads guilty

An investigator also identified Kastner in surveillance footage from inside the Capitol walking though the Senate Wing door at 2:17 p.m., according to court records. Kastner was reportedly with Luke Faulkner, a Blanchester, Ohio, man who was also charged with illegally entering the Capitol.

Phone records matched a number associated with Faulker as one of Kastner’s most frequent contacts, according to documents.

Another video reportedly showed Kastner, Faulker and a third, unidentified person inside the Capitol’s Crypt.

In Other News
1
Audit: Ohio workers comp contractors paid for hours they didn’t work
2
Aimed at providing convenience, gift cards also can lead to...
3
Challenges to U.S. House maps get Ohio Supreme Court hearing
4
Dayton ties record high temp today; warm, wet weather likely through...
5
More than 5,000 patients hospitalized with COVID in Ohio

About the Author

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top