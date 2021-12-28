Beavercreek man accused of entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riots

While investigating the riot, the FBI identified a gmail account and phone number that was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and associated with Kastner. Records from Google placed the device associated with the account inside the Capitol from 2:14 to 2:52 p.m., according to court records.

FBI agents reportedly used Kastner’s driver’s license photograph to compare to images and videos from the Capitol. Kastner’s former supervisor identified Kastner in two images from Jan. 6, according to federal court documents.

An investigator also identified Kastner in surveillance footage from inside the Capitol walking though the Senate Wing door at 2:17 p.m., according to court records. Kastner was reportedly with Luke Faulkner, a Blanchester, Ohio, man who was also charged with illegally entering the Capitol.

Phone records matched a number associated with Faulker as one of Kastner’s most frequent contacts, according to documents.

Another video reportedly showed Kastner, Faulker and a third, unidentified person inside the Capitol’s Crypt.