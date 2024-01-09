Beavercreek defense contractor lands $49 million AFRL contract

Applied Research Solutions of Beavercreek has been awarded a $48.75 million contract for research and development work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Department of Defense recently said.

This contract covers multiple defense domains to support data processing and reasoning capabilities for sensing mission autonomy, the DOD said.

The work will be performed in Beavercreek, with base support at Wright-Patterson. It is expected to be completed by April 2, 2029.

This contract was a competitive acquisition and five offers were received, the DOD said.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is based at Wright-Patt.

