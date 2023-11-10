Authorities searching for wanted person in Greene County; Greeneview Local schools briefly locked down

Greene County authorities are looking for a person with a warrant in the Jamestown area Friday morning.
Greeneview Local School District Superintendent Sabrina Woodruff said the district was on a soft or modified lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the search.
The lockdown lasted approximately 30 minutes and all students are safe. The school day is continuing as planned.
Woodruff said during a soft lockdown no one is allowed to exit or enter the district, but classes and other routines continue as usual.
A Greene County sheriff’s dispatcher confirmed authorities were searching for someone who was wanted on a warrant.
They added authorities were near Greeneview Elementary School, but said it was a precautionary measure.
Additional details about what the warrant is for were not available. We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
