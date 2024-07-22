Area state senator Lang walks back ‘civil war’ threat if Trump loses election

“Especially in light of the assassination attempt on President Trump last week, we should all be mindful of what is said at political events, myself included.” Lang wrote.

My statement below on comments made earlier today: pic.twitter.com/44UziIPjSa — State Senator George Lang (@LangForOhio) July 22, 2024

Lang made the controversial comments while warming up the crowd before Vance addressed a crowd at Middletown High School, Vance’s first return to the area since the Middletown native was nominated to run for VP by the Republican Party.

“We are in the fight for the soul of our nation,” Lang told the crowd, according to a live broadcast from Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“We are in a fight for our kids and our grandkids, a fight that we can never imagine,” Lang said. “I believe wholeheartedly Donald Trump and Butler County’s JD Vance are the last chance to save our country politically. I’m afraid if we lose this one it’s going to take a civil war to save the country, and it will be saved. It’s the greatest experiment in the history of mankind. And if we come down to a civil war, I’m glad we got people like … the Bikers for Trump in our side.”

Bikers for Trump is a group that had several representatives at the Middletown rally.

Lang’s comments were immediately criticized by the Ohio Senate Democrats.

“Senator George Lang calling for a civil war is disgusting. Political violence has been condemned by Republicans and Democrats alike. Inciting violence over an election that hasn’t even occurred yet is irresponsible and undemocratic,” Ohio Senate Democrats wrote in a post on X.

Lang’s district includes Middletown, Hamilton and Oxford. He has been a longtime political figure in Butler County, previously serving in the Ohio House and as a West Chester Twp. trustee.

Lang was a delegate at the Republican National Convention