Area hospitals still face high COVID numbers as Ohio trends lower

More than 5,000 patients hospitalized in Ohio have COVID-19, according to Ohio Hospital Association census data released Saturday.
And while Ohio’s overall hospitalization numbers are trending lower, hospitals in this region still are seeing high patient levels that this week prompted the Ohio National Guard to move more help here.
As of Saturday, 5,376 hospitalized patients throughout Ohio have COVID-19. That includes 1,559 patients in area hospitals that are part of the Western and Southwestern regions, the OHA reported.
Ohio also is nearing 2.5 million total cases through the entire pandemic.
The 15,677 new cases reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Saturday brought the total to 2,496,243 in the Buckeye State in nearly two years. The 21-day average of new cases is 22,864.
“Our hospitals in recent days have seen record numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the vast majority of them unvaccinated,” read a statement on The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association’S Facebook page Thursday. “Help us preserve critical hospital capacity by getting your COVID-19 vaccine or booster now.”
GDAHA includes 29 hospitals and health organizations in Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties.
That same day, the Ohio National Guard said it would redeploy more than 400 servicemembers from northeast Ohio to the Springfield, Dayton, Cincinnati and southern Ohio region.
During the entirety of the pandemic, 104,685 COVID hospitalizations have been reported, including 295 new ones in the last 24 hours. The 21-day average in Ohio is 392 hospitalizations per day.
The state had 23 new ICU admissions in the last day, below the 21-day trend of 35. Ohio has had 12,485 ICU admissions because of COVID during the pandemic.
As of Saturday, 61% of adults in Ohio had received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the coronavirus dashboard. That includes 64.88% for those 5 and older, while those 12 and older have a 69.03% vaccination rate, and those 18 and older have a 71.13% rate.
