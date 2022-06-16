Area COVID hospitalizations up; state reports fewer new cases

The hospitalizations represent a 13% increase in the last week for west central and a 9% increase for Southwest Ohio.

COVID ICU patients include one in west central Ohio — a 67% decrease from last week — and 14 in Southwest Ohio, which is a 7% decrease over the past week.

The state did not update COVID deaths on Thursday because the National Center for Health Statistics is implementing a new coding system. Death data also was not available June 9. Once the new coding system is operating, all deaths entered during the two-week pause will be coded with the appropriate cause of death.

More than 7.3 million people in Ohio have started the COVID vaccine and 6.82 million have finished it. Another 3.63 million people in the state have received a booster dose and 583,855 have gotten two boosters, according to ODH.

More than 62.8% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 66.81% of ages 5 and older. Nearly 58.4% of residents have completed the vaccination, including 62% of those 5 and older.