X

Amber Alert canceled for boys abducted from Zanesville gas station

Local News
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

An Amber Alert that was issued for two boys abducted from Zanesville has been canceled after they were found safe.

Kale Clark, 1, and Iszak Shamblin, 3 were abducted by an unknown person at 5:17 p.m. Thursday when the unlocked SUV they were in was taken from 531 Main Street in Zanesville, according to a release.

The Amber Alert was issued at around 7 p.m., and was canceled a little over an hour later.

On social media, the Zanesville Police Department said that the boys were found safe.

In Other News
1
Ohio reports fewest number of weekly COVID cases of year
2
Atlanta Journal-Constitution names new editor in chief
3
Nearly 2 years on, Dayton PFAS lawsuit against Wright-Patt, DOD sits in...
4
SW Ohio has ‘high burden of cases’ for deadly fungal infection; CDC...
5
Midwest Shooting Center to open Beavercreek location April 1

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top