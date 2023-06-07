Air quality alert extended due to Canadian wildfires

An Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires is extended to Thursday for most of the region and through Friday for Butler and Warren counties.
Wildfire smoke has left a visible haze over downtown Dayton and across the area for the past three days.
The air quality alert is for Thursday in Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties and for Thursday through Friday for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Regional Air Pollution Control Agency and Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.
The air quality index forecast for Thursday is 108. The air quality index reached 124 on Wednesday, according to RAPCA.
Any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” including children, older adults and people with cardiac or respiratory disease.
Credit: Jim Noelker
People in those groups should reduce prolonged time outdoors or heavy exertion due to the high levels of fine particles in the air, according to a statement from RAPCA. Also, people outside should take more breaks and do less strenuous activities while the alert is in effect.
Ohio is among 18 states from New Hampshire to South Carolina with poor air quality from more than 400 wildfires burning across Canada, with the worst air in the world reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in New York City by IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring service.
