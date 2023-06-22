Air Force Museum rocketry team powers through national finals

A student rocketry team from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force competed earned a top 100 slot and competed in the American Rocketry Challenge national finals last month, the museum said Wednesday.

Team members include Springboro High School senior and team captain Adam Bellware; Springboro senior Danielle Price; Northmont High School senior MiKayla Aaron; omeschool junior Xander Cottle; Fairborn High School sophomore Evan Wall; and Hayes High School freshman Eeshaan Pabbuleti.

The museum had two rocketry teams this year with 12 students from area schools including Fairborn, Northmont, Springboro, Centerville, Kettering, Dayton Regional STEM School, Hayes, and homeschools. Team Orion placed in the Ohio Cup but did not qualify for nationals.

In April, Team Prometheus finished first in the Ohio Cup launch where they had the best score in a field of seven teams.

Team Prometheus was able to place 60th this year in the national competition.

“We were very excited to see Team Prometheus from the museum participate in the finals after earning a position in the top 100 out of more than 798 teams,” Jennifer Hess, a museum educator, said in a statement. “The team had to decide how they would approach the types of flights needed to win the national finals. Recent practice launches from the museum grounds really helped the team finalize their rocket configurations.”

“Both of our rocketry teams, Prometheus and Orion, worked very hard this year to make successful launches after coming together as individual teams to learn about the science of rocket flight,” Hess added.

This is the third time a museum rocketry team qualified for the national finals.