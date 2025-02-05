Air Force Museum invites guests to explore ocean-going exhibit

“A lot of the cutting-edge technology that has been developed in space was tested underwater,” Snediker said. “Even the astronauts today, they train underwater. There’s a nice connection here.”

The temporary exhibit gives guests a chance to explore shipboard laboratories or follow the ocean journey of a humpback whale using an RFID (radio frequency identification) wristband. There’s an immersive cinematic area and hands-on activities abound.

“Our goal is to inspire people to explore, whether it be oceans, whether it be in space, coming from the Wright brothers to the current astronauts today,” Snediker said.

The exhibit requires a $12 ticket. But school and education groups who register with the Air Force Museum Foundation will receive free admission. Those groups may email attractions@afmuseum.com or call the foundation at (937) 751-1580.

The museum for at least four years has hosted these kinds of elaborate traveling exhibits, exploring the worlds of spies and retro technology, among other subjects.

“We’re trying to take a different shift than just planes on a stick,” Snediker said. “We know that here in the Miami Valley, we have groups and individuals who may not have an interest in aviation. Well, we want to showcase more than just planes.”

On March 22, recruiters from the Air Force and the Navy will be on hand near the exhibit to meet with visitors.

The exhibit is open from Wednesday to April 27.

The museum, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum.

Here, visitors will find more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Its entrance is found at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.