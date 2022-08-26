Air Force Marathon needs 1,000+ volunteers as race nears

All volunteer roles are open to the public and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base access is not required.

Those who want to volunteer with 10 or more people can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil.

All volunteers receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt, refreshments at the Expo and on race day, and invitations to the postrace “After Party at the Greene.”

Volunteer shifts vary, but most commitments are four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.

Individual volunteers must be 16 or older. Children under age 16 can only volunteer with a parent, guardian or trusted adult.