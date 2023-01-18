AES Ohio readies to serve expected Honda EV battery plant

The planned lines and infrastructure will involve new line poles of up to 195 feet in height, stretching from Milledgeville north through western Fayette County, across part of lower Madison County to the southeastern corner of Clark County, according to a map on the utility’s web site showing a planned route for transmission equipment.

The project calls for the use of self-supporting steel poles ranging from about 115 to 195 feet in height, with an approximate right-of-way easement width of 150 to 250 feet.

The utility said it has studied the general area between substations to identify multiple route options for the transmission line. “The proposed route for the project largely follows railroad right-of-way, road right-of-way and property lines,” the company’s web site says.

“The team has really been focused on this,” said Mary Ann Kabel, a spokeswoman for AES Ohio.

Construction is expected to start this summer, continuing through the summer of 2024. The utility has applied to the Ohio Power Siting Board, which is responsible for considering the project.