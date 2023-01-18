AES Ohio readies to serve expected Honda EV battery plant

To serve an expected new Honda electric vehicle battery plant, Dayton-area electric utility AES Ohio says in a new web site that it will need to build 13 miles of 350 kilovolt power lines, with 2.5 miles of a 69-kilovolt line, two new substations for transmission while relocating a distribution substation.
Honda and LG Energy Solution last year announced plans for a $4.4 billion investment to produce batteries for electric vehicles about an hour’s drive southeast of Dayton. The investment includes a new plant in Fayette County, as well as retooling at existing plants.
Construction of the Honda/LG plant is expected to begin early this year, followed by mass production of lithium-ion batteries by the end of 2025.
The electric utility set up a new web site detailing its expected role in the project, https://www.aes-ohio.com/jeffersonville.
In all, AES Ohio (formerly Dayton Power & Light) expects to serve an estimated additional 140MVA (megavolt amperes) of new load by August 2024.
The planned lines and infrastructure will involve new line poles of up to 195 feet in height, stretching from Milledgeville north through western Fayette County, across part of lower Madison County to the southeastern corner of Clark County, according to a map on the utility’s web site showing a planned route for transmission equipment.
The project calls for the use of self-supporting steel poles ranging from about 115 to 195 feet in height, with an approximate right-of-way easement width of 150 to 250 feet.
The utility said it has studied the general area between substations to identify multiple route options for the transmission line. “The proposed route for the project largely follows railroad right-of-way, road right-of-way and property lines,” the company’s web site says.
“The team has really been focused on this,” said Mary Ann Kabel, a spokeswoman for AES Ohio.
Construction is expected to start this summer, continuing through the summer of 2024. The utility has applied to the Ohio Power Siting Board, which is responsible for considering the project.
