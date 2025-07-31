Acton far behind Ramaswamy in governor race funding despite record haul

The campaign boasted more than 17,000 individual donors with 90% of the nearly 33,000 total donations being $50 or less.

Acton’s haul prompted a response from the campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican entrepreneur and ally of President Donald Trump, who has garnered numerous major GOP endorsements.

A news release pointed to a reported $9.7 million donated to Ramaswamy so far, with the following quote from his campaign strategist Jai Chabria regarding Acton’s war chest: “That’s cute.”

The press release says Ramaswamy’s funding has already “shattered all previous fundraising records for the year preceding a general election, underscoring the unprecedented enthusiasm behind his candidacy.”

On July 31, both campaigns will be required to report campaign finance data up through June 30, 2025, to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, which will then make the data publicly available.

On Wednesday, Acton’s campaign alleged that Ramaswamy had been relying on “personal wealth and billionaire donors” to fund his campaign.

“Amy is proud of the tens of thousands of small-dollar donations from grassroots supporters in all 88 counties,” said Campaign Manager Philip Stein. “We’re excited to continue to bring people together from all sides of the political spectrum who know she’s the right choice for governor.”

