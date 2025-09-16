73-year-old man ID’d in fatal Champaign County crash

Crews responded to reports of a fatal crash around 10:19 p.m. at Runkle Road, east of the intersection at Slack Road, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Luttrell in a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan was traveling east on Runkle Road and traveled off the south side of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

He then continued south into a cornfield, went through the cornfield into another field and then traveled into a pond.

The Chrysler was removed from the pond by mechanical means, the patrol said.

OSHP was assisted on scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Champaign County Coroner’s Office, Christiansburg Fire Company, JSP Fire District and Wooten Automotive & Towing.