72-year-old with dementia from Ecuador missing; Have you seen him?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert and a Silver Alert have been issued after a 72-year-old man went missing in Dayton.
Angel Serafin Orellana Munoz was last seen at 3 a.m. Monday morning when he walked away from his family on Deeds Avenue. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Munoz is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes and has a white goatee. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket, brown pants and red gym shoes.
He is from Ecuador and doesn’t speak English, according to the Dayton Police Department. Munoz has been visiting family for the past two months, and about three weeks ago went missing and was found in the Huber Heights area.
Anyone who sees Munoz is asked to call 911.
